More Details on Joanie “Chyna” Laurer’s Cause of Death, Chyna’s Former Manager Comments

As noted a few weeks ago, the autopsy report showed Joanie “Chyna” Laurer’s cause of death was due to a mixture of drugs and alcohol, and People has published a new article revealing that Laurer had ingested painkillers oxycodone and oxymorphone, as well as Valium, nordiazepam (a muscle relaxant) and temazepam (a sleeping aide) and mixed them with alcohol. It was noted that bottles of prescription medication where found around her apartment, and she was found “with a bloody purge and foam coming from her nose and mouth.” Chyna’s former manager Anthony Anzaldo issued the following comment: “She had been a little emotionally strained. She was really confronting some demons and she may have been taking a little bit more than normal. Every couple of days she’d be a little bit off of her game, a little loopy, like maybe she had taken too much but she was still coherent.”