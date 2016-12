New John Cena Workout Clip

As noted, John Cena will be returning to WWE at the 12/26 live event at MSG, and he will be making his return to Smackdown Live the following night. Below is a new workout clip featuring Cena preparing for his return:

@JohnCena always pulls his weight around here!… Get it? Because deadlifts and pulling and stuff? Whatever. My mom says it was funny. pic.twitter.com/LdPTag6kbX — Hard Nocks South (@HardNocksSouth) December 22, 2016

New Day Videos

As noted, The New Day will appear on Let’s Make A Deal tomorrow, and below is a clip featuring the group on the show:

In related news, WWE has released the following video featuring New Day reciting “The Night Before Christmas”: