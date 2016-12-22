Mickie James / WWE Update, WWE Survivor Series 2016 DVD Extras, Vaudevillains Puppets Share True Meaning Of Christmas (Video)

Mickie James

F4WOnline.com is reporting Mickie James was in Pittsburgh today completing her physicals for her WWE return.

James was recently offered a full-time WWE contract, and is expected to return to the WWE Smackdown Live brand.

Survivor Series 2016

WrestlingDVDNetwork.com is reporting the following extras are included on the US version of the two-disc 2016 WWE Survivor Series DVD:

DISC 1: Sami Zayn Doesn’t Need Motivation Charlotte Has a Message for Team SmackDown Live Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho Join the Social Media Lounge Who will be the Face of the Cruiserweight Division? DISC 2: Survivor Series Kickoff Match

T.J. Perkins, Rich Swann, & Noam Dar vs. Ariya Daivari, Drew Gulak, & Tony Nese Survivor Series Kickoff Match

Kane vs. Luke Harper

It was also noted that the UK exclusive Blu-Ray disc will include these features, as well as Goldberg’s face-to-face meeting with Brock Lesnar.

The Vaudevillains

The following video features The Vaudevillains puppets sharing the true meaning of the holidays in an attempt to spread some old fashioned Christmas cheer: