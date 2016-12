Legendary manager Paul Ellering recently spoke with WWE.com about his current clients, The Authors Of Pain, who have a tag title shot coming up at NXT Takeover: San Antonio. You can read a few highlights below: Paul Ellering compares The Authors of Pain to the Road Warriors / Legion Of Doom: Both teams have two totally different styles. Hawk’s first line to someone with an amateur background was, “Can you take a punch?” The Road Warriors were brawlers and fighters. Rezar has a mixed martial arts background and fought for Bellator. Akam is a former Olympic freestyle wrestler. I believe The Authors of Pain have the balance and toughness to make it to the levels of success that Hawk and Animal reached. What about the team impresses him the most? I’m impressed by their growing commitment to our gameplan. We have a strategy and we execute that strategy. They are believing in the concept of what I lay out and they are gaining trust in the adjustments we continually make outside the ring. It’s no different than Bill Belichick making adjustments after the first half in order to secure a victory at the end of the game. Ellering shares his thoughts on current NXT Tag Team Champions #DIY: We beat them in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, which we won. Ciampa and Gargano are a very good team. You never underestimate the heart of a champion. Once you win those titles, it shows that you’ve found a way to win. With that said, we look forward to the challenge ahead. We are taking things one step at a time. In the final edition of the Book of Pain, #DIY will just be a footnote.