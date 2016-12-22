Bill Apter’s “Is Wrestling Fixed?” Podcast To Feature Booker T & Classic 1983 Rick Rude Interview Tomorrow



The latest episode of legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter’s podcast Is Wrestling Fixed? is released every Friday morning.

Apter has announced that tomorrow’s show will feature a brand new in-depth interview with his friend and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T:

He has also announced that he will be airing a a 1983 interview from his private collection featuring “Ravishing” Rick Rude:

This week on my podcast a biograpical chat with Rick Rude. It is a classic audio Apter chat! Subscribe on itunes! pic.twitter.com/ySnwBI5O29 — Bill Apter (@apter1wrestling) December 20, 2016

You can listen to the full archives of Is Wrestling Fixed? in the embedded audio player below: