This Week’s Lucha Underground Viewership Sees Big Increase, Preview For Total Access TNA Wrestling App (Video)

Lucha Underground

According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s Lucha Underground viewership figures saw the show bring in 104,000 viewers for the first run showing, and an additional 46,000 viewers for the replay.

This week’s first run rating of 0.04 doubled the 18-49 demographic rating from last week (0.02), and saw an increase in viewers of nearly 75 percent from 60,000 viewers last week. The Wrestling Obeserver Newsletter recently noted that last week’s show was the lowest viewed first-run episode and had the lowest combination viewing numbers since the first season.

Total Access TNA Wrestling

The following video is a new promotional ad for the newly announced “Total Access TNA Wrestling” app coming soon to the United Kingdom and Ireland:

