Nattie “Turns Bad” on Total Divas The following is the synopsis for the next new episode of “Total Divas” airing on January 4th: “A Win-Wine Situation: Paige attempts to hide a serious neck injury; Nikki wants to start a winery and becomes offended when Brie doesn’t take her seriously; Nattie’s wrestling character has to turn “bad” and the crowd doesn’t know how to react.” Happy Holidays From International WWE Talent WWE has released the following video featuring several of the company’s international talents wishing fans happy holidays: Renee Young Comments Further on Slapping Miz Renee Young has posted the following on social media, after slapping The Miz on Smackdown this week: I tend to have to put up with a lot with my role in WWE, but this week it crossed the line. To dare talk about my personal life like that, so distastefully, in front of so many people…well, I did what I think anyone would do. I reacted. I regret nothing. #Repost @wwe with @repostapp ・・・ You know what they say about a woman scorned… #SDLive @reneeyoungwwe A photo posted by Renee Young (@reneeyoungwwe) on Dec 23, 2016 at 12:59pm PST