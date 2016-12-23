12/23 Edition of Impact Rebellion: Broken Brilliance Taking Ovah Impact, Jeff Jarrett’s TNA Meeting, More

On this episode of Impact Rebellion Big Ray & Bin Hamin (aka Ben Duerr) are your hosts.

They discuss:

  • Rumors going around that Anthem Sports working with Jeff Jarrett
  • TNA Debuts and departures
  • 2016’s TNA World Title picture
  • The Broken Brilliance taking “”ovah” Impact Wrestling
  • This year’s top performers
  • As well as the fans questions from the WZ Twitterverse
  • More…

This week’s episode also features this special editorial segments:

Breaking Kayfabe with Okayfabe News Report: Impact Wrestling launched an app that will allow UK & Ireland fans to watch Impact Wrestling at the same time that it is being broadcasted in the U.S.

