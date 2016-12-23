Update on DIY vs Revival Tag Title Rematch

As we noted earlier today, As noted, next Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode will be a two-hour special with the matches from the recent NXT live event in Osaka, Japan. The rematch between The Revival and NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will air on the January 11th episode, as the January 4th episode will feature matches from NXT’s Melbourne live event.

Rolling Stone Ranks Best Wrestlers of 2016

Rolling Stone recently published their list of the 10 best WWE Superstars of 2016 and below are the top 5:

5. Bill Goldberg

4. Sasha Banks

3. Chris Jericho

2. RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

1. WWE Champion AJ Styles

Sheamus/Cesaro Network Pick Video

Below is Sheamus and Cesaro’s WWE Network pick of the week: