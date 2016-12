The latest episode of legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter’s podcast Is Wrestling Fixed? was released earlier this morning. A new episode is released every Friday morning. During this week’s episode Bill welcomes his friend and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. During their conversation Booker discusses his recent announcement that he plans on running for the Mayor of Houston in 2019. You can find some of Booker’s comments transcribed below. Subscribe to Is Wrestling Fixed? The Bill Apter Podcast on iTunes BT: Everything changes. You’ve got to know when to make your move. I know I’m not going to be working with the WWE forever. That’s why I’m going to be the Mayor of the city of Houston. So I can move on to the next stage of my life. A lot of those young folks look up to me in the city of Houston. I give hope and inspiration and try to change people’s lives for the better in the city of Houston. It’s something that I was born and bred to actually go out there and do. That’s change. From so many perspectives. We talk about homelessness here in the city. We talk about the current job opportunities here in the city as well. We talk about other economic issues like low income families. Young people need something that they can actually find. To actually find their way out. All the time it’s not going to be education. You have to be able to think like that as well. We’ve got to put these kids in safe zones where they can actually start thinking and learn without bullets flying. I’m really passionate about the city and being the Mayor in 2020 is going to be a hell of a job but it’s a job that I am prepared for. This issue of Is Wrestling Fixed? features: A brand new, exclusive interview with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T

Classic audio from Bill’s archives featuring a 1983 interview with “Ravishing” Rick Rude

Bill’s take on some of the top pro wrestling news stories of the week including Braun Strowman’s latest push, Golderg & Lesnar’s feud status and Total Nonstop Deletion

Tons of fan submitted questions

