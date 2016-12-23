Wrestle Circus Announces “Tough Act to Follow” Lineup Feat. EC3 vs Elgin, Moose vs Cage, Tama Tonga & More, Watch ACH vs. Chris Hero (Video)

Featured above is a free match from this month’s huge Wrestle Circus: The Grandest Wrestling Show on Earth event in Austin, Texas. The match features Wrestlezone Wrestler of the Year 2016 nominee Chris Hero taking on the high-flying ACH. Wrestle Circus returns to Austin on 1/14 with “Tough Act to Follow”, and the promotion recently unveiled their entire lineup for the event. You can check out WrestleCircus.com for more info. Ringmaster Championship

Ethan Carter III (c) vs. Michael Elgin Moose vs. Brian Cage Jax Dane vs. Texas Lion Sideshow Championship Survival Match

Scorpio Sky vs. Jordan Len-X vs. Gregory James vs. Ethan Page vs. Matt Cross Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) vs. Killer Elite Squad (Lance Archer & Davey Boy Smith, Jr.) Rachael Ellering vs. Havoc vs. Delilah Doom vs. Leva Bates Trevor Lee vs. Jeff Cobb vs. Willie Mack Sammy Guevara vs. Shane Strickland