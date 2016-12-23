Wrestle Circus Announces “Tough Act to Follow” Lineup Feat. EC3 vs Elgin, Moose vs Cage, Tama Tonga & More, Watch ACH vs. Chris Hero (Video)

|
Featured above is a free match from this month’s huge Wrestle Circus: The Grandest Wrestling Show on Earth event in Austin, Texas. The match features Wrestlezone Wrestler of the Year 2016 nominee Chris Hero taking on the high-flying ACH.
Wrestle Circus returns to Austin on 1/14 with “Tough Act to Follow”, and the promotion recently unveiled their entire lineup for the event. You can check out WrestleCircus.com for more info.
Ringmaster Championship
Moose vs. Brian Cage
Jax Dane vs. Texas Lion
Sideshow Championship Survival Match
Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) vs. Killer Elite Squad (Lance Archer & Davey Boy Smith, Jr.)
Rachael Ellering vs. Havoc vs. Delilah Doom vs. Leva Bates
Trevor Lee vs. Jeff Cobb vs. Willie Mack
Sammy Guevara vs. Shane Strickland