Alexa Bliss – Tapout Promo, Top 10 Injured WWE Stars Getting Crushed (Video), Young Bucks “All the Belts” Shirt, Bucks – Wrestle Kingdom Video

Young Bucks “All the Belts” Shirt

The Young Bucks have released the following t-shirt featuring all the titles they currently hold:

Now available! YoungBucksMerch.com A photo posted by Matt Jackson (@mattjacksonyb) on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:12pm PST

In related news, NJPW has begun rolling out hype videos for Wrestle Kingdom 11, and below is a promo video for The Young Bucks vs Roppongi Vice:

Alexa Bliss – Tapout Promo

Below is a new Tapout promo with SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss revealing her workout secrets:

Top 10 WWE Superstars Getting Crushed

A Superstar rehabilitating from a serious injury is not safe from the aggression of his or her rivals. Count down the 10 most controversial moments of injured Superstars being attacked by a much healthier adversary: