The Rock’s Troops Special Breaks Records, Scott Dawson Posts a Photo of the “Future”, Natalya Posts Throwback Hart Family Photo

Nick Paglino
the rock

(Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Rock’s Special Breaks Records

According to Variety.com, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s recent “Rock The Troops” special officially broke a four-year record for Spike TV as the event averaged 2.2 million viewers across all telecasts on Spike and other Viacom networks that night. This is more than any “tent-pole” event for Spike in four years. Rock had the following to say on the special’s success:

Scott Dawson Posts a Photo of the “Future”

Scott Dawson posted the following photo of current NXT heels:

Natalya Posts Throwback Hart Family Photo

Natalya posted the following throwback photo of The Hart Family back in 1997:
natalyascott dawsonThe RockWWEwwe nxt
