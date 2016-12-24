|
Rock’s Special Breaks Records
According to Variety.com, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s recent “Rock The Troops” special officially broke a four-year record for Spike TV as the event averaged 2.2 million viewers across all telecasts on Spike and other Viacom networks that night. This is more than any “tent-pole” event for Spike in four years. Rock had the following to say on the special’s success:
Scott Dawson Posts a Photo of the “Future”
Scott Dawson posted the following photo of current NXT heels:
Natalya Posts Throwback Hart Family Photo
Natalya posted the following throwback photo of The Hart Family back in 1997: