Vince McMahon’s XFL Getting Its Own Hall of Fame, Happy Holidays from ROH Stars, Dream Match Announced for ROH New York City Return

ROH News

Ring of Honor has announced Will Ospreay and CMLL star Dragon Lee will face off for the first time ever on the March 4th return to the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City as part of “Manhattan Mayhem VI.” For ticket information, visit www.ROHWrestling.com.

In related news, the Fite App has released the following holiday wishes video featuring ROH stars:

Vince McMahon’s XFL Getting Its Own Hall of Fame

According to The New York Post, to help promote the upcoming ESPN 30 for 30 titled “This Was the XFL”, a “Pop-up” exhibit will be free to the public on January 14th and will take place at the Helen Mills Event Space and Theater in Chelsea. The pop-up will feature memorabilia from the league: