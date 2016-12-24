What Do Top WWE Stars Want for Christmas?, How WWE PC Recruits Celebrate Holidays (Videos), Cris Cyborg Disputes Failed USADA Test

WWE Holiday Videos

WWE has released the following video featuring top stars talking what they want for Christmas: WWE has also released the following video featuring International Performance Center recruits discussing how they celebrate the holidays:

Cris Cyborg Disputes Failed USADA Test

Invicta FC featherweight champion Cris Justino was notified by the USADA that an out-of-competition drug test provided in December has come back positive for a banned substance and is a “potential anti-doping violation.”

UFC released a statement Thursday afternoon:

The UFC organization was formally notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collection on December 5, 2016.USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case. It is important to note that, under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full fair legal review process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Consistent with all previous potential anti-doping violations, additional information or UFC statements will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.

Cyborg is disputing the failed test as seen below: