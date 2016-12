Young Buck Takes a Joking Shot at The Undertaker

Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks posted the following joking shot at The Undertaker’s light WWE schedule:

What’s Santa Claus and The Undertaker have in common? They both only work one day a year!#ChristmasEve #WrestleMania — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) December 24, 2016

James Ellsworth Releases Chin Locked Video

James Ellsworth has launched his first “Chin Locked” video, featuring The Miz handing out another participation award to Ellsworth: