Who Should Win Royal Rumble & Why, Which Brand Should Finn Balor Return To?, Bobby Roode Plans In 2017 & More

This Christmas Eve post on upgruv.com and their app was a mailbag of questions on Twitter. Here’s some highlights:

For the man who beat The Rock and Stone Cold on the same night, worked WrestleMania, held all the titles—Chris Jericho has never won the Royal Rumble. What an appropriate year to add this to his accomplishments.

Kevin Owens retains the Universal Title at Rumble with his best friend Jericho hanging over top the ring. The 30-man Rumble match then takes place later in the night where Jericho is one of the 30. Guys like Goldberg and Lesnar will cancel each other out. Jericho goes on to win the Rumble. Owens is thrilled thinking Jericho is going to just lay down and let Owens have a free pass which of course will not be the case.

What’s been the most entertaining and consistently building stories since the end of the summer will culminate at WrestleMania. It will have great build behind it and the match will feature two great performers at two very different stages of their careers.

GeniusFreak91: @ JustinLaBar @ upgruv Does Finn Balor come back to SDL when he returns? Raw seems to have more than enough.

No, Finn Balor needs to return to the Monday Night RAW brand. There’s too much unfinished business.

This isn’t a veteran who has been around on the show for a long while and needs a change of scenery. Balor got called up and injured on his first pay-per-view match for RAW. He won the brand new Universal Championship in a match he got injured courtesy of Seth Rollins. His title then gets vacated and Triple H hands it to Kevin Owens.

This is gold for pro wrestling story writing. Such an easy, understandable story right in front of you once Balor is healthy to return to the ring.

SmackDown might appear to have depth issues at times, but they also have less content to fill. Not as much room on the top half of the card in their two hour format as there is on the three hours of RAW.