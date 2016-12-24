Matt Hardy Reveals Which Top Star He Wants at Next Total Nonstop Deletion, Oddball WWE Tag Champs, Steve Austin Stuns Santa (Video)

matt hardy

Oddball Tag Champs

WWE.com has published a gallery of “24 Oddball Tag Team Champions” including Chainsaw Charlie and Cactus Jack, Booker T and Goldust, Daniel Bryan and Kane, Cesaro and Sheamus and more.

Matt Hardy Reveals Which Top Star He Wants at Next Total Nonstop Deletion

Matt Hardy noted on Twitter he wants Kurt Angle at his next Total Nonstop Deletion event:

Steve Austin Stuns Santa

WWE has released the following video featuring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin stunning Santa on the December 22, 1997 episode of Raw:
