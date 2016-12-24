Ryback Reveals Why He Never Slept With Any Of His Coworkers In WWE, Candid Photo of John Cena’s Ridiculous Christmas Sweater

Ryback On Not Sleeping w/ Coworkers in WWE The YouTube channel “ILikeWrestling” recently uploaded part of a Q&A session with former WWE Superstar Ryback, featuring one of the attendees asking the Big Guy which one of the WWE Divas (although that term has been retconned) he would “most like to smash” during his time with the company. Stay classy, wrestling fans… To his credit, Ryback handled the question well, revealing why he stuck to his policy of never sleeping with coworkers while on the road. “Joey Mercury used to always tell us, early on in developmental, ‘don’t poop where you eat.’ Now you kind of see it with some of the other wrestlers, dating the Divas and marrying them, which takes that to a whole other level. For me, I tried to talk to all of them, be friendly with all of them, but I always kind of remembered that early on. I’d seen instances where it goes bad, and it never ends up well. I think I felt that if I was in a position where if I wanted to go that route, it wouldn’t have been a problem or truly effected me, but I’ve seen it effect other guys. You have to understand, smashing leads to a whole different mindset altogether. Before you know it you’re riding together, hanging out at the arena all day, and it’s no good. So you avoid that ‘smashing’ step altogether, from what I was told, and I always adhered to that. I had enough trouble with WWE … I didn’t need to add any of that to the fire.” John Cena’s Ridiculous Christmas Sweater I’m just gonna leave this here… It’s John Cena, winning the world’s annual ugly Christmas sweater competition… Had breakfast next to John Cena but certainly need to have a word with his stylist pic.twitter.com/V4QqZ4ttKL — CHRIS (@ohkchris) December 24, 2016