17 Extreme WWE Christmas Moments (Video), Juice Robinson Blogs on Cody Rhodes, Which WWE Stars Deserve Coal on Xmas?

Which WWE Stars Deserve Coal on Xmas?

WWE.com has published a new poll asking fans “Which of these Superstars most deserves coal in their stocking this Christmas?” As of this writing, the top six Superstars are The Miz (17 percent), Charlotte Flair (15 percent), Rusev (14 percent), Braun Strowman (10 percent), and AJ Styles/Baron Corbin (8 percent).

Juice Robinson Blogs on Cody Rhodes

Juice Robinson, who will be facing Cody Rhodes at Wrestle Kingdom 11, Tweeted the following on his opponent:

17 Extreme WWE Christmas Moments

The holiday season isn’t just about caroling and cookies. For WWE Superstars, Christmas brings unique challenges that can make it difficult to stay off Santa’s “naughty” list: