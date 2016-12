On behalf of the entire WrestleZone staff, I would like to wish all of our readers a very happy and safe holiday season!

Thanks as always for continuing to make the site as successful as it is, and we look forward to another great year in 2017!

Have a happy new year, and here’s some Christmas advice from Louis C.K.

“One thing I learned from drinking is that if you ever go Christmas caroling, you should go with a group of people. And also go in mid-December.”

-Nick Paglino