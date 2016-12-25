WWE Stars Dressed as Santa

WWE.com has posted a photo gallery of “WWE Superstars dressed as Santa.” John Cena, Mick Foley and Steve Austin are some of the stars included in the gallery.

Vader Shoots on Chael Sonnen

3 time WCW Champion, 3 time IWGP Champion and legendary former WWE Superstar “Big Van Vader” responds to defamatory comments made about him by former UFC Fighter Chael Sonnen in relation to a misunderstanding regarding a Podcast appearance:

Mick Foley Artwork on Canvas 2 Canvas

Artist Rob Schamberger paints the Legend of Hardcore Wrestling and Raw’s General Manager Mick Foley: