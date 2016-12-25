Backstage News on the Timing of WWE’s UK Tournament, WWE Star Celebrating a Christmas Birthday, Enzo Doing Facebook Live Stream

Backstage News on the Timing of WWE’s UK Tournament

According to The Wrestling Observer, the timing of the WWE announcing the new UK Tournament and Championship is likely in response to ITV and Flo Slam, the latter of which WWE is a stake holder and the sides have had discussions about directions.

There are those in The UK who claim they know the ITV project was the catalyst for all this coming from Vince McMahon.

Enzo Doing Facebook Live Stream

Champs Sports will be presenting a Facebook Live stream with WWE star Enzo Amore tomorrow at 3pm EST.

WWE Star Celebrating a Christmas Birthday

WWE star Rusev is celebrating a birthday today: