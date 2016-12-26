WWE RAW Results LIVE IN PROGRESS, JOIN THE DISCUSSION, USE #WRESTLEZONE

WWE RAW Results

In Ring Segment: Stephanie McMahon Stephanie lets the crowd know that she has given Mick Foley the night off. A loud "CM Punk" chant breaks out. Stephaine says if the crowd could keep that up for 257 more minutes they would last a mine longer than Punk did. Seth Rollins comes to the ring and asks Stephaine how Triple H was doing and if she gave him what he needed for Christmas. Rollins adds that she needs to give Triple H his balls back. Rollins blames Stephanie for the fact that Triple H is too afraid to face him. Rollins asks Stephanie for a match against Braun Strowman. Roman Reigns' music hits and he makes his way to the ring. Stephanie asks if Reigns is out here to asks for a shot at Strowman as well. Reigns says he is here to fight. Reigns as Rollins to step aside. Rollins says if Reigns is going after Strowman, he is going with him and they can do this old school. Stephanie gets excited and screams, "yes!". She even sticks her fist out. Rollins and Reigns stare at her as if she has lost her mind. Stephanie says ok, maybe not with her, but Dean Ambrose may be in the building. Why not reunite the SHEILD for one night only. Stephanie laughs and tells everyone it is never gonna happen. Stephanie books Rollins vs Strowman for tonight. Reigns will have to defend the U.S. title tonight against an opponent of Stephanie's choosing.