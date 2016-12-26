WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament Logo Revealed, Big Show Tells Shaq It’s Almost Wrestlemania Season (Photos)

Triple H

The following Tweet from Triple H features the new logo for the upcoming WWE United Kingdom Championship tournament:

A tournament to crown the first @WWE United Kingdom Champion..

LIVE from Blackpool, England January 14th & 15th on @WWENetwork. #AreYouReady pic.twitter.com/WkLhMjonQn — Triple H (@TripleH) December 26, 2016

Big Show

Big Show posted the following photo from the gym recently, showing he is in phenomenal shape and hints at his Wrestlemania 33 match with Shaq that has been teased over the past few months:

