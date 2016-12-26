Who Should Braun Strowman Face Next?, My First Day With Eli Drake, Moose vs Basile Baraka (Videos)

BRAUN!

WWE.com has a new poll asking fans who should try and stop the rampage of RAW’s Braun Strowman. The choices are: Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, The Undertaker, Big Show, John Cena and Batista.

Currently, Brock Lesnar is leading with 28% of the vote, followed by Goldberg at 25%, and The Undertaker with 12%.

Related: Batista Reacts to Fan Idea for Him and The Rock at WrestleMania 33, Alexa Bliss Reveals Workout Secrets (Video), Former WWE Star’s Birthday

TNA Xplosion

The following video is a new exclusive match from TNA Xplosion, featuring Moose facing off with The Tribunal’s Basile Baraka:

My First Day

The following video is the latest episode of the Impact Wrestling web series “My First Day”, featuring Eli Drake talking about his first day at Impact Wrestling: