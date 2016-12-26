Mahabali Shera Talks Leaving India To Work For Impact Wrestling, Gaining Experience Working w/ James Storm, Thoughts On ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy

Impact Wrestling star Mahabali Shera recently spoke with Sportskeeda about his journey to TNA Wrestling; you can read a few excerpts below: Mahabali Shera comments coming to the United States for the first time for TNA Wrestling: During the entirety of my youth, I never stepped out of town, so stepping out of my country was a daunting task. So, let me tell you about this incident that happened at the airport in New York. I had a flight from New York to Nashville, and I was carrying all my papers and necessary documents with me. So, after the security check, I was told by this officer to follow him to this room in the basement, where there were already a bunch of Indians sitting around. So, the officer there asks me about my purpose of visit, so I tell him that I’m going to Nashville to join TNA. So, the guy asks me my wrestling name, and immediately checks it on TNA’s official website. He says that the roster on the website doesn’t feature me, so I told him to check on Ring Ka King’s page, wherein he finds me and then allows me to leave. Boy, was I scared! Shera talks about his experience working with veterans like James Storm and Al Snow: I’ve worked with almost everyone on this roster, James Storm, Al Snow, Bobby Roode (now in NXT), Matt and Jeff Hardy, such great guys. Learnt so much from them, because I just had a year’s experience in the squared circle. The thing is everything that I’m doing here is for my fans, and for my country, so getting to work with such veterans of the ring helped me get the experience I needed to hone my craft, and also helped me in improving my self-confidence. Shera’s thoughts on Matt Hardy’s ‘Broken’ persona: You know a wrestler should keep on trying different things for with his character. Experimenting with stuff eventually ends with you creating something unique. I like Matt’s character. I think it’s fun and unique.