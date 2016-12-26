Stephanie McMahon Takes Dig At CM Punk On RAW, The Shining Stars Have A Proposition For Bob Backlund (Video)

WWE RAW

As expected, tonight’s Chicago crowd started a ‘CM Punk’ chant directed at Stephanie McMahon to open tonight’s episode of WWE RAW.

Stephanie quickly shut it down and responded by saying the fans should keep the chant going for another two minutes and fifteen seconds, and they would have lasted longer than CM Punk did, referencing Punk UFC debut loss to Mickey Gall.

The Shining Stars

The following video features The Shining Stars trying to talk Bob Backlund into visiting their timeshare in Puerto Rico, but it is quickly halted by Darren Young and Bo Dallas:

Figure 2 Photo features AJ Styles’ Phenomenal Forearm to John Cena!