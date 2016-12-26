Goldberg’s Next WWE RAW Appearance Confirmed, Official WWE Royal Rumble Theme Revealed

Goldberg

After being advertised by the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, WWE confirmed Goldberg will return to WWE RAW on next week’s show, which is the first show of 2017.

Related: Triple H Explains How UK Championship Will Work, Talks Lesnar/Goldberg Finish Criticism, Chyna in the HOF, Linda – Trump

WWE Royal Rumble

WWE confirmed the official theme song for the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble is “Blow Your Mind” by Ohana Bam. You can listen to the track here.

Figure 2 Photo features AJ Styles’ Phenomenal Forearm to John Cena!



Read more at http://www.wrestlezone.com/news/787821-stephanie-mcmahon-takes-dig-at-cm-punk-on-raw-the-shining-stars-have-a-proposition-for-bob-backlund-video#dmEiHaeozzJJJ8kP.99