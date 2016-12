WWE RAW

Nia Jax’s opponent on WWE RAW tonight was Ring Of Honor star Scarlett Bordeaux.

In addition to appearing with ROH, Scarlett has appeared a number of promotions including for TNA on the 2014 TNA One Night Only: Knockouts Knockdown PPV, and was a potential cast member of the latest Tough Enough series.

WWE Royal Rumble

WWE aired the following promo taking a look at Brock Lesnar’s entry into the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble match: