Last Man Standing Match Booked For WWE RAW Next Week, Enzo Amore Posts Photo Of Bad Bruise After Attack By Rusev & Jinder Mahal

WWE RAW

Stephanie McMahon confirmed Braun Strowman will face Sami Zayn in a last man standing match next week on WWE RAW, the first show of 2017.

Strowman was granted the match after he proposed it himself, saying he wanted to fight Seth Rollins (his opponent tonight) and Zayn. Stephanie said Zayn was nowhere to be found tonight, but she could guarantee the match would happen next week. Strowman added that he wanted it to be a last man standing match, and Stephanie agreed to the terms.

It was also confirmed tonight that Goldberg will return on next week’s episode of RAW, which takes place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Enzo Amore

Enzo Amore posted the following photo of a bad bruise he suffered during last week’s WWE RAW after an attack by Rusev and Jinder Mahal: