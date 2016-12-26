Neville vs Rich Swann, ‘Gentleman’s Duel’ Confirmed For 205 Live, This Week’s ESPN Guest Confirmed

205 Live

Rich Swann officially accepted Neville’s challenge to a match on tomorrow night’s episode of 205 Live.

Neville made the challenge earlier in tonight’s show, and Swann commented on Neville’s recent actions after he defeated Ariya Daivari. Swann said Neville is no king, but he’s still a hell of a talent, so if Neville is looking for a fight, he’s going to get one. Neville then ran out and attacked Swann from behind after accepting the match, ending the segment with a Red Arrow.

In addition, Jack Gallagher challenged Ariya Daivari to a “Gentleman’s Duel” on tomorrow night’s show on WWE Network.

WWE Off The Top Rope

WWE confirmed Chris Jericho will be the special guest on this week’s WWE Off The Top Rope segment on ESPN SportsCenter with Jonathan Coachman.

