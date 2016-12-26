Cody Rhodes Reacts to Controversial RAW Angle, Emmalina’s Debut Is Worth The Wait (Video), Did You Enjoy Tonight’s WWE RAW?

Emmalina

The above video is the latest promo for Emmalina’s makeover that aired tonight during WWE RAW.

Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes posted the following Tweet after a backstage angle on RAW that saw Bayley present a Dusty Rhodes themed ‘Bayley bear’ to Goldust. Bayley told Goldust about how his father inspired her, then Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson showed up and tore the head off of the teddy bear.

Not gonna’ say something mean or blow a whistle. All I can say…is that whoever produced that, I hope they never know what this feels like — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 27, 2016

WWE RAW

This week’s episode of RAW, the final show of 2016, featured a Tag Team Championship and United States Championship match, Braun Strowman destruction, Goldberg’s return announcement and more. Did you enjoy this week’s episode of RAW?