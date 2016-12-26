Cody Rhodes Reacts to Controversial RAW Angle, Emmalina’s Debut Is Worth The Wait (Video), Did You Enjoy Tonight’s WWE RAW?

The above video is the latest promo for Emmalina’s makeover that aired tonight during WWE RAW.

Cody Rhodes posted the following Tweet after a backstage angle on RAW that saw Bayley present a Dusty Rhodes themed ‘Bayley bear’ to Goldust. Bayley told Goldust about how his father inspired her, then Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson showed up and tore the head off of the teddy bear.

This week’s episode of RAW, the final show of 2016, featured a Tag Team Championship and United States Championship match, Braun Strowman destruction, Goldberg’s return announcement and more. Did you enjoy this week’s episode of RAW?

 
