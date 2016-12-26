WWE Live Event Results For 12/26 (New York, NY): John Cena Returns, Ellsworth Wins At MSG, AJ Styles Defends In Triple Threat (Videos)

Apollo Crews, Jack Swagger & Mojo Rawley defeated Curt Hawkins and The Vaudevillains
– Hawkins issued an open challenge after the loss, James Ellsworth answered
James Ellsworth defeated Curt Hawkins
Steel Cage Match Dolph Ziggler defeated The Miz
– The Miz cut a promo before the match and said he would no longer be defending his title tonight
Nikki Bella defeated Natalya
Baron Corbin defeated Kalisto
WWE World Championship AJ Styles (c) defeated Dean Ambrose and John Cena to retain
– Styles pinned Ambrose for the win, but Cena and Ambrose both attacked Styles and hit their finishers to end the night