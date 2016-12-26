WWE Live Event Results For 12/26 (New York, NY): John Cena Returns, Ellsworth Wins At MSG, AJ Styles Defends In Triple Threat (Videos)

The following results are tonight’s WWE live event results from Madison Square Garden in New York City:

Smackdown Tag Team Championship (Tag Team Turmoil)

The Wyatt Family (c) defeated Heath Slater & Rhyno, The Ascension, The Usos, American Alpha and Breezango to retain. Falls in the match were:

Rhyno eliminated The Ascension

The Usos eliminated Slater / Rhyno

The Usos eliminated Breezango

Randy Orton / Bray Wyatt eliminated The Usos

Randy Orton / Bray Wyatt eliminated American Alpha

Smackdown Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) defeated Becky Lynch to retain

Apollo Crews, Jack Swagger & Mojo Rawley defeated Curt Hawkins and The Vaudevillains

– Hawkins issued an open challenge after the loss, James Ellsworth answered

James Ellsworth defeated Curt Hawkins

Steel Cage Match

Dolph Ziggler defeated The Miz

– The Miz cut a promo before the match and said he would no longer be defending his title tonight

Nikki Bella defeated Natalya

Baron Corbin defeated Kalisto

WWE World Championship

AJ Styles (c) defeated Dean Ambrose and John Cena to retain

– Styles pinned Ambrose for the win, but Cena and Ambrose both attacked Styles and hit their finishers to end the night





Figure 2 Photo features AJ Styles’ Phenomenal Forearm to John Cena!