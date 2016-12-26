RAW Chicago Live Report From 101WKQX’s Kevin Kellam: How Did Crowd React To Cena SD Live Promos?, Did It Look To Be A Sell Out?, More

WrestleZone Radio’s latest RAW Rebellion podcast went up just a few minutes ago. As part of tonight’s show WZ Radio regular and 101WKQX Chicago DJ Kevin Kellam called in from the All-State Arena to give his live show report. Some of Kevin’s comments have been transcribed below. You can listen to Kevin’s appearance starting around the thirteen minute mark in the embedded audio player above. Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes On whether he thought tonight’s RAW in Chicago was a sell out: KK: Chicago has a very good record of selling out in Chicago. They’ve done a very good job of positioning a live event or TV taping around this time of year. It was smart for them to do it because I can tell you it looked like a sell out to me. Every seat in our section was full. A lot of people are coming tomorrow night too (to Smackdown). So if it’s not a sell out it will at least have a lot of people. There was just a lot of people and a lot of energy. On how the Chicago crowd, that will be at Smackdown tomorrow night, reacted to the promo videos hyping John Cena’s return: KK: There was a loud pop for it. Some people really chanted once they realized his music came on. There was a little quiet lull with that “ba da da dum” with that quiet remix they’ve done of his theme song. Once his name popped up on the screen some people booed but a lot of people cheered. It’s that same divide. Kids and ladies love John Cena and bros just wanna bro out and boo him. I felt there were more people cheering John Cena. That’s the way I heard it. On whether this felt like a special night for Braun Strowman: KK: When they had that, for lack of a better phrase, “Tag Team Jobber Match”. No one cared about The Shooting Stars. No one was in to Darren Young or the Bo-liever. When he came out people were chanting “Thank you Braun!” Him just destroying people. He didn’t really wreck people as much as he did last week. People we just happy that the match got interrupted and these guys got fed to this monster. People really got in to Braun Strowman. They like seeing this freak-ish guy. I’m talking casual fans that are there just because they know WWE is in town. The casual fan likes seeing this guy. He is HUGE in person. HUGE. I saw someone’s entire face get eclipsed by his bicep. That was an image that stayed with me. Then it was a bicep that smashed in to someone’s face. You can listen to more pro wrestling podcasts from WrestleZone Radio in the embedded audio player below: