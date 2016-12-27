Ryback Explains Why “Big Match John Cena” Killed The Nexus

During the most recent edition of “Conversations with The Big Guy”, which you can listen to in full at this link, host and former WWE star Ryback spoke out about the The Nexus and the eventual dissolving of the group.

On the subject of the eventual failure of The Nexus angle with John Cena, Ryback blamed “Big Match John Cena” for not liking the fact that eight young WWE talents were getting themselves over naturally.

Ryback furthered that what happened with the demise of The Nexus angle was because WWE had a talent in the top spot, John Cena, who was a noncompetitive star and not used to competing in real life.

Ryback praised the group as a great but underutilized faction, and added he felt Wade Barrett was the mental leader of the pack while The Big Guy was the physical leader.