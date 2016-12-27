Backstage News on Current Plans for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, Possible Big Moment at Royal Rumble

According to F4WOnline.com, despite WrestleMania 33 being less than 100 days away, WWE still has yet to decide on creative plans for Roman Reigns at the big event. Talk has been that some type of big coronation for Roman Reigns might take place at the Royal Rumble PPV next month, as Reigns is set to face Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Title with Chris Jericho suspended in a cage above the ring. As for WrestleMania 33, plans for Reigns are currently being discussed, but nothing has been decided on. One Reigns idea for ‘Mania includes some type of big surprise, but that likely is not happening. It is being said, however, that none of the WrestleMania 33 ideas currently being discussed for Reigns have anything to do with another coronation for the former Shield member.