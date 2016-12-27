Big Opening Segment Revealed for WWE Smackdown Live, Raw Social Media Ratings, Superstar Teases 205 Live Match Tonight

Raw Social Media Ratings

According to Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, this week’s edition of WWE Raw ranked #1 among series & specials for the night. Raw had 96,000 interactions with 20,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week’s show, which drew 92,000 Twitter interactions with 18,000 unique authors.

Raw also had 257,000 Facebook interactions with 185,000 unique authors, up from last week’s show, which drew 194,000 interactions with 136,000 unique authors on Facebook.

Superstar Teases 205 Live Match Tonight

Mustafa Ali posted the following on Twitter, indicating he will likely be in-action on WWE 205 Live tonight in his hometown of Chicago. As noted, tonight’s show will feature Rich Swann vs Neville and a “Gentlemen’s Dual” with Jack Gallagher vs Ariya Daivari:

.@WWE205Live tonight in my hometown of Chicago. If you’re going to try and change the world, you might as well start at home. @WWE — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) December 27, 2016

Big Opening Segment Revealed for WWE Smackdown Live

John Cena has Tweeted the following, noting his WWE return will open Smackdown Live tonight: