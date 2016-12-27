News for This Week’s Lucha Underground; Best of 5 Series Begins, Jeremiah Crane vs Mil Muertes & More (Exclusive Photos & Video)



El Rey Network has issued the following preview for this week’s Lucha Underground:

THE FIGHT FOR DARIO’S ‘ULTIMATE OPPORTUNITY’ BEGINS IN THIS WEEK’S ALL NEW EPISODE OF “LUCHA UNDERGROUND” AIRING WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28th AT 8:00 PM ET ON EL REY NETWORK

Cage and Texano throw down in the Best of Five Series for a chance at Dario’s ‘Ultimate Opportunity’. A luchador’s homecoming to the Temple is sparked by revenge in this week’s episode of Lucha Underground. Jeremiah Crane takes on Mil Muertes in a head to head match this Wednesday, December 28th at 8:00pm ET on El Rey Network.

Don’t miss new one-hour episodes of the lucha libre wrestling series from Emmy Award®-winning producer Mark Burnett Wednesdays at 8:00PM ET on El Rey Network.

“Lucha Underground” Social Media

facebook.com/LuchaUnderground

twitter.com/LuchaElRey

instagram.com/luchaunderground

youtube.com/elreynetwork

“Lucha Underground” is produced by MGM in association with FactoryMade Ventures and AG Studios for El Rey Network. Executive producers are Mark Burnett, Eric Van Wagenen (also showrunner) and Brian Edwards of MGM; Dorian Roldán from Lucha Libre AAA; Alejandro Garcia and Antonio Cué Sánchez-Navarro; El Rey Network co-founder Robert Rodriguez; FactoryMade Ventures and El Rey Network co-founders John Fogelman and Cristina Patwa and Skip Chaisson of Kick Punch and El Rey Network. The series airs on El Rey Network and is distributed internationally by MGM.