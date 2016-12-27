WATCH: American Alpha Celebrates Tag Title Win With Their Families, Triple H Congratulates the Team

Nick Paglino


WWE has released the video above, featuring American Alpha celebrating with their family members who were at ringside for their WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title win on Smackdown tonight.

Additionally, Triple H congratulated the former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions with the following Tweet:
