December 27, 2016

WWE has released the video above, featuring American Alpha celebrating with their family members who were at ringside for their WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title win on Smackdown tonight.

Additionally, Triple H congratulated the former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions with the following Tweet:

This journey has been one to watch…

…excited to see it continue. Congratulations @WWEGable @JasonJordanJJ #WeAreNXT #SDLive pic.twitter.com/wv736IkAsv

— Triple H (@TripleH) December 28, 2016