WWE Championship Match Confirmed For Royal Rumble, What Should John Cena’s Next Venture Be?, Darius Rucker Talks Ric Flair (Video)

WWE Royal Rumble

After John Cena laid down the challenge to kick off Smackdown tonight, WWE confirmed Cena will challenge AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at the 2017 Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas.

Styles defeated Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin in tonight’s main event, and Cena came to the ring in attempt to congratulate Styles on his win.

John Cena

WWE.com posted a new poll asking fans what John Cena’s next outside venture should be. The choices are:

Host his own late night talk show

Star in a sitcom

Write an autobiography

Host a movie awards show

Start his own YouTube channel

Currently, ‘start his own YouTube channel’ is leading with 36% of the vote, followed by ‘host his own late night talk show’ with 23%.

Ric Flair

The following video features Hootie and the Blowfish singer / country star Darius Rucker talking about Ric Flair on the red carpet at the 2016 Kennedy Center Honors: