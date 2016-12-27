WWE Live Event Results From St. Louis (12/27) – Sami Zayn vs Braun Strowman, Rollins vs Jericho, Reigns Defends Against Owens

The following results are tonight’s WWE live event results from the RAW brand event in St. Louis, Missouri, courtesy of @Maideneer:

RAW Tag Team Championship

Cesaro & Sheamus (c) defeated The New Day and Gallows & Anderson

– Cesaro pinned Anderson to retain. Kofi & Big E worked for New Day.

Big Cass (w/ Enzo Amore) defeated Rusev (w/ Lana)

– Enzo was walking with a limp and was not in a wheelchair like on RAW. Lana was thrown out for interfering, and Cass got a clean pin on Rusev.

Sasha Banks, Bayley & Liv Morgan defeated Nia Jax, Dana Brooke & Charlotte

– Emmalina worked as the special guest referee, but walked out on the match after Sasha shoved her down. Sasha won for her team via submission by making Dana tap out

Seth Rollins defeated Chris Jericho

– Rollins won via pinfall

Golden Truth, Sin Cara, Curtis Axel & Darren Young (w/ Bob Backlund) defeated Shining Stars, Jinder Mahal, Titus O’Neil & Bo Dallas

– R-Truth picked up the win for his team by pinning Bo

Bo Dallas challenged someone with guts to come face him. Big Show walked out and knocked him out after some shenanigans. Was not a sanctioned match.

Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn

– Strowman won via pinfall

United States Championship

Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens

– Reigns won via pinfall