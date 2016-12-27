WWE Live Event Results From St. Louis (12/27) – Sami Zayn vs Braun Strowman, Rollins vs Jericho, Reigns Defends Against Owens

|
The following results are tonight’s WWE live event results from the RAW brand event in St. Louis, Missouri, courtesy of @Maideneer:
RAW Tag Team Championship
Big Cass (w/ Enzo Amore) defeated Rusev (w/ Lana)
Sasha Banks, Bayley & Liv Morgan defeated Nia Jax, Dana Brooke & Charlotte
Seth Rollins defeated Chris Jericho
Golden Truth, Sin Cara, Curtis Axel & Darren Young (w/ Bob Backlund) defeated Shining Stars, Jinder Mahal, Titus O’Neil & Bo Dallas
Bo Dallas challenged someone with guts to come face him. Big Show walked out and knocked him out after some shenanigans. Was not a sanctioned match.
Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn
United States Championship
Braun StrowmanChris JerickoKevin OwensRoman Reignssami zaynSeth RollinsWWEwwe live event resultsWWE Raw