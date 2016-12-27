Tajiri’s 205 Live Debut Date Confirmed, Ali’s Opponent On 205 Live, Did You Enjoy This Week’s Episode Of Smackdown?

Tajiri

As seen on tonight’s episode of WWE 205 Live, Tajiri will make his WWE return and 205 Live debut on next week’s show.

After appearing in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic this summer, Tajiri was confirmed to be returning to WWE earlier this year, and has been promoted in vignettes on 205 Live. WWE aired the following promo hyping his return:

205 Live

Mustafa Ali’s opponent on 205 Live tonight was John Yurnet, also known as independent wrestling star Mr. 450. He has previously made appearances on NXT starting in 2014 as an opponent for Baron Corbin, and most recently in September in a tag team match against The Authors of Pain.

Smackdown

Tonight’s ‘Wild Card Finals’ episode of WWE Smackdown Live featured three title matches, including the crowning of new Smackdown Tag Team Champions in American Alpha. John Cena also returned and now has a title match against AJ Styles at the 2017 Royal Rumble; we ask you: did you enjoy this week’s show?