WWE Smackdown Live

Thanks to WZ’s Josh Lopez, who was in attendance for tonight’s Smackdown TV tapings, for the following post-show results:

The dark match after tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live television taping saw John Cena and Dean Ambrose versus AJ Styles and The Miz.

The end of the match saw Ambrose hit Miz with Dirty Deeds while Cena pinned Styles after an Attitude Adjustment.

A video of the match’s final moments was also posted online by @spooney85, as seen below:

Smackdown Highlights

The following videos are highlights from tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live, including Carmella coming to the aid of James Ellsworth, Dean Ambrose’s sneak attack on The Miz and more: