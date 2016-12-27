Alexa Bliss Appears to Pop Arm Back into Place During WWE Smackdown Match (Photo), Top Indy Star on 205 Live, Bret Hart Praises Nikki Bella

Nick Paglino

alexa bliss

Top Indy Star on 205 Live

As seen on tonight’s WWE 205 Live, Mustafa Ali defeated John Yurnet, who is better known as Mr. 450. Yurnet has made several appearances on WWE NXT TV since late 2014.

Alexa Bliss Appears to Pop Arm Back into Place During Smackdown Match

In what appears to have been legitimate, although it remains unconfirmed, Alexa Bliss appears to have popped her arm back into place during her title defense against Becky Lynch on WWE Smackdown tonight. Below are photos of the injury:

Bret Hart Praises Nikki Bella

Bret Hart posted the following on Twitter:
