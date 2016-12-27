Alexa Bliss Appears to Pop Arm Back into Place During WWE Smackdown Match (Photo), Top Indy Star on 205 Live, Bret Hart Praises Nikki Bella

Top Indy Star on 205 Live

As seen on tonight’s WWE 205 Live, Mustafa Ali defeated John Yurnet, who is better known as Mr. 450. Yurnet has made several appearances on WWE NXT TV since late 2014.

With an inverted 450 Splash, @MustafaAliWWE is victorious in front of his hometown Chicago crowd! #205Live pic.twitter.com/LG4ZM1kpHi — WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2016

Alexa Bliss Appears to Pop Arm Back into Place During Smackdown Match

In what appears to have been legitimate, although it remains unconfirmed, Alexa Bliss appears to have popped her arm back into place during her title defense against Becky Lynch on WWE Smackdown tonight. Below are photos of the injury:

OMG look at Alexa bliss arm it’s broken #SDLivepic.twitter.com/geIJ5mCJwJ — WWE LOVATIC (@wwedemiforever) December 28, 2016

Bret Hart Praises Nikki Bella

Bret Hart posted the following on Twitter:

Watching Smackdown Live, I admire Nikki’s work ethic and determination. She’s always been one of my favorites. @BellaTwins pic.twitter.com/z7iIuuIjFC — Bret Hart (@BretHart) December 28, 2016