John Cena appeared on WWE Talking Smack tonight, and below is a recap of his appearance: Renee Young welcomes John Cena back to Talking Smack. He tells her that it is good to be back not only on Smackdown but also in Chicago. He adds that Chicago has some extremely vocal fans. John Cena believes that the talent on Smackdown is great and that this era should be called the New Era. He says that this is the best talent that WWE has had in over 15 years. JBL joins the conversation and brings up some of the negative things that John Cena said to the Rock about being a part time wrestler. He asks Cena if he considers himself a part time wrestler. Cena does not answer that question but he does say that what he said to the Rock was stupid and that he has apologized for it. He admits that he just wanted to get the Rock back in WWE and it worked. He acknowledges that the Rock has done big things. John Cena says that he is sick of all of the gossip that goes on in WWE. He is tired of people saying that the WWE is upset with him or that he is upset with WWE he wants to take all of the opportunities given to him like SNL. He also does not like the looks that the people in the locker room give him and that they treat him like he is already gone. As he is finishing his sentence, AJ Styles slams his title on the table in front of John Cena. AJ Styles felt like John Cena tried to punk him out by coming out and trying to shake his hand. He also tells him that he took his best shot at Summer Slam. Cena tells Styles that that was not his best shot because he was just coming back from an injured shoulder. He adds that he wanted to shake his hand out of respect but if he wanted to punk him out he would and it would be easy. Cena is confident that he will take the title from Styles at the Royal Rumble. Before leaving, Styles tells him that he is going to do what he does best and that is beat up John Cena and that we all know Cena cannot beat up AJ Styles. John Cena says that he is not focused on winning his 16th title but instead focused on earning back the respect that he has lost. He does not like people thinking about him and saying that he had a great career because his career is not over yet. He understands why people sees him that way but he reiterates that he is not going anywhere. He adds that he is stronger than he has ever been and that his shoulder is fine. He knows that 2016 was the year of AJ Styles but 2017 is a new year. JBL asks Cena is this is the same John Cena who started in WWE. Cena tells him that this is not the same person. This John Cena has the same aggression but has more experience. Cena says that this is not the New Era but instead the My Time is Now Era. After John Cena leaves, JBL says that Cena has chip on his shoulder because he is not at the top anymore. He believes that will be his motivator during his match at the Royal Rumble.