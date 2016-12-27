Speculation on Upcoming Next Cruiserweight Title Challenger

As seen on WWE 205 Live tonight, Neville got a big win over WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann in a non-title match, which could mean Neville will be up for a Title shot in the near future.

Zack Ryder Gets Staples Removed

Following knee surgery earlier this month, Zack Ryder posted the following photos of him getting his staples removed:

Thanks Mom for taking these staples out of my knee. I was going to post the video but it was too gross. #ReturnOfTheZack#SDLivepic.twitter.com/qW9yt9EKdz — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) December 28, 2016

Who is La Luchadora?

As seen on WWE Smackdown Live tonight, who we thought was Becky Lynch as La Luchadora ended up not being the case, as La Luchadora appeared at ringside during Lynch’s match against Alexa Bliss.

Speculation at this time is that La Luchadora could be a returning Tamina Snuka, or the recently signed Mickie James, however La Luchadora’s identity has yet to be confirmed: