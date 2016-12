John Cena Makes “Celebs Gone Good” List

John Cena has placed #6 on DoSomething.org’s 2016 Celebs Gone Good list for his work with Make-A-Wish, Susan G. Komen and The Ad Council:

New Bella Twins Videos

Below is video of John Cena and Nikki Bella celebrating in New York City after Cena’s return at Madison Square Garden on Monday night: In the following video, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella undergo vitamin/mineral IV therapy to feel better: