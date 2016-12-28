Thoughts on the Smackdown Masked Woman Wrestler, WWE Crosses The Line on Raw, Cena is Still The Best

My latest piece on upgruv.com and their app is my top headlines from the week in WWE from RAW and SD Live. Here’s some highlights:

Tuesday Women’s Intrigue

Alexa Bliss really came out of nowhere in 2016.

A lot of focus has always been on Charlotte, Sasha Banks, Bayley and even Becky Lynch. But Bliss really emerged this year and rose to the occasion. Her look, facial expressions and even the smallest things on how she holds the title or pins her opponent are great.

Social media was all the buzz about the masked woman who got involved in Bliss’ match on Tuesday.

Remember folks, whoever was physically in the costume this week doesn’t mean that they will be the person that eventually gets revealed and unmasked.

I think Mickie James would be a great addition to the SmackDown Live roster and her crazy gimmick from the past could fit well with Bliss.

Cross The Line

Bayley gives Goldust a stuffed bear with polka dots on it to honor Dusty Rhodes. Gallows and Anderson then come in and rip the head off the bear which leads to a tag match against Goldust and R-Truth.

I’m normally the one who shuts down the ultra sensitivity and reminds everyone it’s all entertainment. But in this case, it seems like such a waste and disrespectful to boot.

I don’t blame Gallows or Anderson or anyone involved in the segment. They were doing what they were told.

It’s one thing to bring in the deceased in a situation on the justification of “they would have wanted to be part of the story” or when it’s a story on a grand stage.

Take the use of Paul Bearer in the CM Punk vs Undertaker WrestleMania feud — it all came off as something everyone, even families involved, would be OK with and it was for an Undertaker WrestleMania match build.

This, however, was for some cheap heat to motivate a filler match on a holiday hangover show. Not a fan.