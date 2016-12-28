WATCH: Shawn Michaels Talks Giving Up Drugs and Alcohol, His Partying Habits on the Road in WWE, His New WWE Studios Movie and More

WWE has released the following video, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels reflecting on his own personal journey in and out of the ring and how it affected his role in WWE Studios’ “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone.”

During the interview, HBK reveals the extent to which he was using drugs and alcohol and partying back when he was on the road full-time with WWE. The Hall of Famer also discusses when he decided to quit using substances and how his wife and religion helped him to make the lifestyle changes.